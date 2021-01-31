GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Stevenson is hanging up the apron after more than 30 years in the restaurant business, and a Greenville staple will soon shut its doors.
In a news release posted to Facebook Sunday evening, Tommy's Country Ham House announced Stevenson's retirement and the coming closing of the restaurant's doors. While an exact date wasn't provided, the release says the restaurant will close by the spring of 2021. The property the restaurant is currently in, located on Rutherford Street, has been purchased by a Charleston-based restaurant group, and a new dining concept is slated to open there in early 2022.
"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made," said Stevenson in the release. "The Country Ham House has been my life. This year I'll be 80 and I want to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so I felt now was the time to retire, relax a bit and do some of the things I've not been able to do."
Stevenson first purchased the Country Ham House in 1985, when it was located originally on Buncombe Street. The restaurant was later moved to its Rutherford Street location 12 years later. During its 36 years of service, Stevenson and his employees have served plates to both the public and notable politicians; presidential candidates have been served country staples as they stumped for support, including former presidents like the Bushes and Donald Trump. The restaurant's history page even says former U.S. Senator Jim DeMint specifically said in television interviews that candidates wanting support in South Carolina need to dine at the famed ham house.
The website also notes that Stevenson was among an initial wave of restaurants that went smoke-free in 2000, before it became the law. Stevenson claims "After we aired the building out, the smokers even liked it."
Stevenson hopes the public can make dining one last time at Tommy's Country Ham House part of their to-do list before the kitchen's last call. Once the lights dim out one more time, Stevenson will close the book on 4 a.m. start times grinding fresh sausage to feed enthusiastic patrons.
In 2017, Stevenson faced a health scare after collapsing. He faced heart and brain surgery, and openly spoke about his experiences with FOX Carolina. You can read our articles about his story below:
