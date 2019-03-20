GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Based on testimony gathered from the public hearings on Duke Energy’s proposed rate and monthly fee hikes, South Carolina’s Office of Regulatory Services has suggested Duke proceed with a reduced base facility charge and a reduced rate schedule.
However, Duke Energy is only agreeing to seek the lower base facility charge, which is a base fee customers will pay each month regardless of how much energy they use.
Duke initially wanted to triple the current base fee and charge residential customers $28 per month.
After the public hearings, the ORS recommended Duke change the base facility charge hike to $11.96 per month.
Currently, residential customers pay an $8.29 base facility charge.
Duke Energy sent a memo to the Public Service Commission of South Carolina saying the company would not contest the ORS’ recommendation for lowering the base facility charge.
Duke is not willing to budge on the 12 percent increase sought for residential customers for the energy consumed, even though the ORS recommended the company only raise the rate by 2.64 percent.
Duke Energy will head into its meeting with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina Thursday seeking a base facility charge of $11.96 and a 12.1 percent rate increase.
The hearing will be held in Columbia and may last for days.
The PSC must make a final vote on the proposed hikes by May 8.
