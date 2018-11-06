Dacusville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning FOX Carolina received reports that polling stations in Dacusville were being forced to use paper ballots.
We reached out to the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections who said the PEBs (the cartridges used to start the voting machines) were setup incorrectly, resulting in these precincts unable to use their voting machines.
The affected precincts were:
- 150 Crossroads
- 151 Dacusville
- 152 Nine Forks
- 153 South Central
- 158 Pope Field
- 159 Sheffield
- 163 Lenhardt
Poll managers in the affected precincts used their paper emergency ballots.
Officials say by 9:30 a.m. all PEBs were setup for all precincts and machines were available at all precincts.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and every voter that was there during the affected time was able to cast their ballot on a paper emergency ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.