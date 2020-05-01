Henry McMaster

SC Gov. Henry McMaster (FOX Carolina/ March 4, 2020)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a news conference on Friday, one day after he told reporters to “stay tuned” for announcements on when restaurants and more businesses could reopen.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said earlier in the week that outdoor dining could return on May 4 and sit-down dining on May 18 with strict safety measures to fight the coronavirus in place. The association made the suggestion to Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday.

The governor said he was taking the SCRLA recommendation under advisement.

McMaster said Friday’s news briefing will begin at 4 p.m.

