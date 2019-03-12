GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Convention Center confirmed once the circus performances end Tuesday evening, the venue will no longer allow live animal performances, after receiving requests from PETA.
PETA said it lauded complaints over the Garden Bros. Circus performances, which are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"The Greenville Convention Center has done the right thing in blocking cruel circuses like Garden Bros. from hauling suffering and dangerous animals into town and forcing them to perform under threat of punishment," said PETA Foundation Deputy Director Rachel Mathews in a news release. "Every city, county, and venue that rejects animal acts helps PETA push circuses toward an animal-free future."
PETA claims the Garden Bros. Circus is “notoriously cruel” and said their organization has received multiple whistleblower reports of abuse.
“We have agreed with PETA’s request that we restrict live animal performances from any future circus bookings,” added John Wilusz, General Manager of the Greenville Convention Center. “Such events are not our norm, and create some unusual operational issues.”
PETA said it will send a box of elephant-shaped vegan chocolates to the venue as thanks for the decision.
MORE NEWS - Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, among those charged in college admissions scam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.