ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – All afterschool games, practices, programs, activities and meetings for Thursday have been cancelled because of dropping temperatures and potential for more light snow, according to Asheville City Schools.
This also includes school-based programs like IRL and 21st Century Afterschool.
Elementary Tours/Open Houses for all schools have also been canceled.
If your child is a bus rider, the school says their bus drivers will be running their regular routes.
If your child is in the Preschool Program, the program will end at its regular time.
