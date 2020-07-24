ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the arrest of a 59-year old Anderson County man, Robert E. Turner, on 14 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest.
Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Secret Service, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.
Turner was arrested on July 23, 2020.
Attorney General Wilson says he is charged with 14 counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor, in the third degree. A felony punishable for up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Wilson also says that Turner is a registered sex offender, from a 1999 charge, currently out on bond, and awaiting prosecution related on CSAM charges from 2018.
