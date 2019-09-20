GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday a 28-year-old Greenville man was arrested after an investigation revealed he was in possession of child porn.
Michael Andrew Shrock was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Wilson said if Shrock is convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.
