GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Attorney General's Office state Greenville County ranks number two in the state when it comes to human trafficking.
Victims are being picked up in places you spend your day to day.
"You have those images of a girl, you know, chained up in a room. That’s not what human trafficking usually looks like," Martine Helou said. Helou is the executive director of Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery.
"Human trafficking is generally what we see in the Upstate as one person exploiting another person and it’s almost always someone they know," Investigator Jonathan Bastoni said. Bastoni is the head investigator for human trafficking at the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
"They're being recruited here and bought and sold here," Bastoni said.
Helou said these predators are looking for those who are vulnerable at the mall, in parks, or anywhere they can find them.
"If the opportunity presents itself and they can get somebody hooked and get them into that. That’s exactly what they’re going to do," Helou said.
The Attorney General released new information human trafficking has increased by 360% in the state.
Now, there's a whole new batch of about 1000 officers who are trained to spot trafficking as it happens.
"it's not one demographic, it's all over the place," Bastoni said.
Helou said the problem lies in the demand.
"The problem is the demands. "If you don’t have a market for it then you wouldn’t have to exploit people to deliver that product to the market," Helou said.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Homeland Security managed to prosecute nearly 20 cases in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.