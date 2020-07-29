GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office arrested Jackie Austin Stewart on July 27.
Wilson says investigators received many CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, which led them to Stewart.
Stewart is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree - a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.
Wilson continues to stress that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
