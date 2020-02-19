GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a 29-year-old Greenwood man is facing multiple charges after an investigation found he was sexually exploiting a minor.
Wilson says investigators received a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It led them to Corey Russell Lockaby.
Lockaby is accused of distributing and possessing files of child pornography.
He was arrested by investigators with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) on February 13, 2020.
Lockaby faces the following charges:
- 1 count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree
- 7 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree
Each individual charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security and the state's ICAC assisted in the investigation.
