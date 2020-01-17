Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of a man from Anderson on child pornography charges.
According to the office of Alan Wilson, 47-year-old Morris Wayne Eugene Ballew, faces 15 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which lead them to Ballew.
Investigators say Ballew both distributed and possessed files of child pornography. He was arrested on January 15, 2020.
He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The Attorney General's Office says Ballew was previously convicted on related charges in 2003, and has outstanding related charges stemming from 2018. Their office will be prosecuting the case.
Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest.
