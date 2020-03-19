COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office on Thursday said they have received nearly 100 reports of possible price gouging across the state.
Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the office, said 98 reports had come in as of Wednesday afternoon.
Price gouging laws went into effect on March 13 when Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina.
Kittle said one complaint was a bottle of hand sanitizer for $98 in Columbia.
Overall, 27 complaints were for cleaning products and hand sanitizer.
35 other complaints were about toilet paper.
Kittle said Wilson’s office will vet each report and forward any legitimate concerns to the appropriate law enforcement agency to investigate and report back with findings.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release on March 13, “We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Wilson said. “We wish to emphasize, as we have seen in the past, that price gouging under the current law is difficult to prove, even substantial price increases. What might seem large to the public may not be illegal in court.”
Wilson sad anyone who believes they have encountered price gouging can take these steps to alert his office:
- Note the time, place, address, and name of the business
- Note the price you paid
- Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses
- Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price
- Provide your name and contact information
Email the examples and documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message.
