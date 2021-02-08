Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Greenville County men, both arrested on charges of child sexual abuse material.
According to the AG's office, 42-year-old Bradley Evan Wilson of Greenville and Jerry Lee Ruffner, Jr. of Simpsonville were arrested on 15 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Wilson says the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases.
Investigators received reports from the CyberTipline from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Wilson and Ruffner. Investigators say they both are responsible for distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Wilson was arrested on February 4. He's charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Ruffner was arrested on February 5. He's charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. We've reached out to the AG's office for a picture of Ruffner.
Both cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
