COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released his legal opinion on City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin's recent ordinance that would require masks to be worn in all schools in the City. 

According to a letter from Wilson, leaders of the General Assembly found the ordinance to be in conflict with state law. The Attorney General says that the ordinance should be rescinded or amended, or else the City of Columbia could face legal actions. 

Wilson says that the ordinance conflicts with state budget proviso 1.108, which restricts the use of state funds to require masks to be worn in schools by students or staff. 

"While the proviso does not mention municipalities, it is clear from both a plain reading of its language and from the intent expressed by legislative leaders that the General Assembly does not believe that school students or employees should be subject to facemasks mandates. While we appreciate the efforts of city leaders around the state to protect their populace from the spread of the COV1D-19 virus and variants of it, these efforts must conform to state law," said Wilson.

Wilson's letter noted that encouraging wearing facemasks or requiring masks in City buildings that are not schools would still be legal. 

