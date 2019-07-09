Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the North Carolina Special Bureau of Investigations confirmed that they are responding in Asheville for an officer involved shooting.
We reached out to Asheville Police. Officers tell us they were attempting to serve a warrant along Oteen Church Road when the shooting occurred.
We're told the suspect was transported to Mission Hospital. Police say the officer involved was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police say NCSBI was called in to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
We'll update as soon as more details become available.
More news: Coroner: One person dead after crash along I-85 northbound in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.