AIKEN COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced Monday an 'aggressive' male deer had been euthanized on January 19.
According to a press release, an officer with SCDNR was called to Aiken County the morning of January 19 in reference to an aggressive 'spike' buck deer that was present in the area.
SC Department of Health and Environmental Control was requesting examination of the animal for health purposes due to reports of it interacting with several residents.
The first report came in on January 16 after a 'spike' deer, or deer with two-points, reportedly attacked someone on Aiken's east side. The following day, another report came in detailing an aggressive deer.
Around 10 a.m. January 19, officers were dispatched to an active scene where a person was being attacked by a buck. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with light abrasions on her face and bruises on her arms.
She described the same deer in the previous incidents, while noting that it had a ring of disturbed fur around its neck like it had been wearing a collar.
Shortly after speaking with the victim, SCDNR and Aiken County DPS officers came in contact with the deer.
As the deer approached, a single shot was taken- euthanizing the animal.
The deer did not have any external signs of injury or obvious illness.
A deer biologist with SCDNR says it appears the animal was hand-fed as an infant, which explains why he was so comfortable approaching humans.
“Since it was hand-raised, it associates people with good things and although this looked like aggressive behavior, it was almost certainly the deer simply wanting to play because that’s how it was raised,” said Biologist Charles Ruth. “If someone puts their hands on the deer, that encourages it to play harder, and I think that’s what we saw in those several incidences.”
The deer's body was taken for study.
