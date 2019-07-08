MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Mauldin announced Monday that Alo, one of the world’s leading suppliers in the agricultural machinery industry, plans to open a manufacturing and distribution center in Mauldin. The $6 million investment is expected to create at least 44 new jobs over the next five years.
“Following an extensive evaluation, Alo has selected Greenville County, South Carolina, as the ideal location for our company to further strengthen service to our customers and reinforce our commitment to the North American market,” said Alo Group CEO Niklas Astrom in a news release. “We look forward to becoming part of the thriving business community in Greenville County.”
The plant will be located at 130 Monroe Drive. Operations will include steel fabrication of made-to-order mounting kits for the agricultural equipment, as well as assembly of products and hydraulic kits. Creating these products will require plasma cutting, machining, forming and welding.
The new facility is expected to come online by October. People interested in employment opportunities can click here.
