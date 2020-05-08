COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Friday that a judge found an error in the original plea and sentencing proceedings for a man on death row who admitted to raping and killing a Clemson student.
Jerry Buck Inman was sentenced to death in 2009 in Pickens County after pleading guilty one year earlier to kidnapping, raping, and killing 20-year-old Tiffany Marie Souers. The engineering’s student’s body was found in her off-campus apartment in May 2006. She had been strangled with a bikini top.
Now, the Attorney General’s office has asked the judge to reconsider his ruling on the initial plea and deny Inman any relief.
“An appeal cannot be taken until the judge rules on this motion.,” said Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle. “The matter remains pending in Pickens County. The Attorney General’s Office declines to comment on the specifics of the ruling or the arguments of the parties as this matter is still pending before the circuit court.”
