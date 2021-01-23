NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A mortar from the U.S. Air Force was located in Lake Murray on Saturday by divers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, according to a Facebook post from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
According to the post, the mortar was detonated without any damage or threat to the community. Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know how long the mortar was in the lake.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office also posted a video of the mortar's controlled detonation.
