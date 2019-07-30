GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An air quality alert has been issued for the Greenville-Spartanburg area, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow service.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the ozone in the air quality index was rated at 122: unhealthy fort sensitive groups.
The EPA recommends sensitive groups, including people with lung disease or asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, should reduce prolonged activity or heavy exertion outdoors.
Meteorologist Ben Dorenbach said rising humidity and storm chances in the coming days should help drive down those ozone levels.
LATEST FORECAST: Rain and storm chances gradually increase in the coming days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.