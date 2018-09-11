(FOX Carolina)-Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program for Hurricane Florence.
The program provides free temporary housing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia for evacuees. The program also facilitates housing for relief workers on the ground.
Open Homes allows displaced residents who have been displaced to find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.
Airbnb hosts in the following areas are eligible to take part in the program:
- Georgia: Atlanta Metropolitan area, Augusta Metropolitan area
- North Carolina: Charlotte Metropolitan area, Greensboro Metropolitan area
- South Carolina: Columbia Metropolitan area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan area
- Virginia: Charlottesville Metropolitan area
The free listings will be available until October 1.
For more information, visit the Airbnb website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.