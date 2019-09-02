(FOX Carolina) Hurricane Dorian is making its way to the southeastern coast - prompting evacuations in several states.
While state agencies set up shelters for evacuees, Airbnb is also stepping up to help house those in need.
The company announced that in response to the storm, they're having their hosts in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama offer free places to stay for evacuees and relief workers.
The offer began on August 31, and will last through September 16.
