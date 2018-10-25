CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Search and rescue crews are now looking for a private aircraft that went missing off of the South Carolina coast Thursday.
The FAA confirms to FOX Carolina the Piper PA-31 aircraft went missing around 11:33 a.m. 110 miles south-southeast of Charleston.
The plane departed from Robert F. Swinnie Airport in Andrews and was en route to the Bahamas.
Both U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy are searching the area.
The Coast Guard said the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center received a report from the aircraft of an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Coast Guard officials confirm to they are responding to a downed aircraft, but cannot confirm the passenger manifest or crew complement until next of kin are notified.
Aircraft registration or ownership could not be confirmed by the FAA as of writing; officials say they can only confirm once they find the plane.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.