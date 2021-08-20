GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, an airline announced plans to offer new nonstop flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Nashville, Tennessee.
Starting November 17, 2021, GSP will be the first airport in South Carolina to offer scheduled Contour Airlines service, according to officials. Contour Airlines will offer the only nonstop service from the Upstate region to Music City.
GSP says the new service with run five times a week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. The airline will use 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with a minimum of 36 inches of legroom in every row. This is the equivalent to first-class on other domestic planes. Contour has no middle seats on its plane, allowing for more space between passengers.
“Nashville has been one of our most requested destinations for years,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District in a news release. “We are excited to announce new service to a city that appeals to both business and leisure travelers. GSP continues to pursue opportunities that bring our customers more flights to more of their favorite places. We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines to our family of carriers.”
Tickets for these flights can be purchased here.
