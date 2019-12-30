GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said Monday that college football fans planning trips to New Orleans, LA. to watch the Clemson Tigers play in the national championship game can now book nonstop flight options from GSP.
American and United Airlines are offering flights to and from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).
The flight details are as follows:
American
- 1/11/2020 - Flight 2385 departs GSP 10:55, arrives MSY at 12:05
- 1/14/2020 – Flight 2380 departs MSY 8:10, arrives GSP at 11:05
- 1/14/2020 – Flight 2516 departs MSY 11:00, arrives GSP 13:55
United
- 1/11/2020 – Flight 4006 departs GSP 12:00, arrives MSY 12:51
- 1/12/2020 – Flight 2492 departs GSP 11:00, arrives MSY 11:51
- 1/14/2020 – Flight 2480 departs MSY 17:00, arrives GSP 19:41
