Ninety Six, SC (Fox Carolina) - US Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Waters returned home to Ninety-Six after being deployed for seven months in Africa and wanted to surprise all five of his children in a special way.
School officials from three different schools gave Waters and his wife access to their children's classrooms or lunchroom to make each encounter special.
First Waters surprised his oldest daughter, Madyson, at her Middle School. Next in line was Jaxon and Kaylee at their Elementary School, and the last stop was at the Primary School to see Timothy and Joel.
"Its great to be back home, you know I have awesome kids and an amazing wife who did an exceptional job while I was gone so I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm such a blessed man," Master Sgt Waters said.
Kamee Waters says she's glad her husband is back home to just have family time. She's also excited the surprise came off so well.
"Just overjoyed with excitement and then that we actually surprised all of them and they didn't figure it out because we had to plot this out very strategically," Kamee Waters said.
When asked what they missed most about their father, the general answer from the group was, spending time with him. However, his youngest daughter said it was his hamburgers.
