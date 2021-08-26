Diane Capone holds a copy of a photograph of her father, Albert "Sonny" Capone as a young boy and her grandfather Al Capone on display at Witherell's Auction House in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The granddaughter of the famous mob boss and her two surviving sisters will sell 174 family heirlooms at an Oct. 8 auction titled "A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone," that will be held by Witherell's in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)