MONTGOMERY, AL (FOX Carolina) - Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill to allow courts to order chemical castration for sex offenders convicted of crimes involving against children under the age of 13, according to a FOX 35 report.
The bill, Bill HB 379, calls for child sex offenders to undergo chemical castration before they leave prison. The inmates will have to cover the cost.
The bill was sent to Governor Kay Ivey's desk on May 31 to be signed into law.
