GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) It's been fifty years since musical group Alabama formed; fifty years since they started writing the songs that have become American staples.
Now, the gang is back and setting out across the country to celebrate half a century together! But wait- it gets better.
The group has announced they will be making a stop in Greenville in May! They'll be joined by The Charlie Daniels Band- the lyricists behind the famous "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host the band on Friday, May 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m.
Fans who are interested can purchase the tickets online , by phone at (800) 745-3000, or in person at the GSP International Airport Box Office at the Wellness Arena.
