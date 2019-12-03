(FOX Carolina) - To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her hit album Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette has announced a 2020 tour kicking off in June.
The 31-stop tour, which includes stops in both Charlotte, NC and Alpharetta, GA, will start on June 2 in Portland and will include guests Garbage and Liz Phair.
The show in Alpharetta will be on Saturday, June 20, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. Show time will be at 7 p.m.
The Charlotte stop will be the following day, Sunday, June 21, at PNC Music Pavilion at 7 p.m.
Presale tickets go on sale December 10, at 11 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale December 13, at 11 a.m.
Jagged Little Pill made Morissette an international star selling 33 million copies and was nominated for nine Grammys, winning five, including album of the year. At the time of her win, she was the youngest artist to ever win the award and held that record for 15 years until Taylor Swift won it in 2010.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
