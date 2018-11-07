In a move sure to please some, ALDI is offering a new way to make your Christmas season a little more upscale.
Beginning November 7, ALDI will be offering two advent calendars with a twist, a Wine Advent Calendar and a Cheese Advent Calendar.
Both calendars are exclusive to ALDI and will be available in limited quantities.
The Wine Advent Calendar will cost $69.99 and will offer 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé, and bubbles options, including red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc from a variety of regions.
The Cheese Advent Calendar will only cost $12.99 and will include 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Edam, and more.
