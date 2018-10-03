SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Aldi said it will open its first Simpsonville store on Thursday.
The new store is located at 655 Fairview Road at the site of the former Publix.
ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony 8:45 a.m., followed by the popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also sample ALDI-exclusive brand foods and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a free year’s supply of ALDI produce.
ALDI said the Simpsonville store layout provides an improved in-store experience with additional refrigeration space. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting, and environmentally-friendly building materials.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.