HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Alex Murdaugh Thursday morning, according to the department.
Murdaugh was arrested in connection with a shooting incident on Sept. 4 in which he conspired with Curtis Edward Smith to help him commit suicide so his son could collect a life insurance policy of approximately $10 million, according to an affidavit and the department.
The affidavit says Murdaugh gave Smith a gun and told him to shoot him while on Old Salkehatchie Road. Murtaugh survived the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, however.
Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
“I can assure you that SLED agents will continue working to bring justice to anyone involved with any criminal act associated with these ongoing investigations,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “The arrests in this case are only the first step in that process.”
Murdaugh is now at the Hampton County Detention Center.
