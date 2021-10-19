Mother And Son Killed

FILE - Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 Mic Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge to grant him bond on his latest criminal charges. Murdaugh has spent five nights in jail.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

State police say Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016.

Murdaugh's latest bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. He is already out on bond on an insurance fraud charge after police say he tried to arrange his own death.

The June shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son remain unresolved.

