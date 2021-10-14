COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
These charges stem from an investigation into Murdaugh misappropriating settlement funds in the death of Gloria Satterfield, according to the department.
Murdaugh was arrested upon his release from a drug rehabilitation center in Orlando, FL.
Murdaugh is now at the Orange County Corrections where he will stay until he gets an extradition hearing. Once extradition is granted or waived, he’ll be brought back to South Carolina to receive a bond hearing.
“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, said SLED Chief Mark Keel. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”
Eric Bland, the attorney for the Satterfield family released this statement Thursday:
Today is a bittersweet day for the Satterfield and Harriott Families. The families are extremely grateful to law enforcement, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s office for its investigation and today’s criminal charges against Alex Murdaugh for two Felony Class E counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. The families and their attorneys are proud of how our justice system has conducted itself since the family had the courage to file its initial lawsuit on September 15, 2021 detailing the theft of the money recovered for the heirs of Gloria Satterfield in connection with her death. So much has been learned and proven by documentary evidence since the filing of the lawsuit which includes the total amount that was either misappropriated and/or not earned from the 4.3 million recovered, including all those involved. Avarice and betrayal of trust are at the heart of this matter. Lawsuits and claims are not vehicles for lawyers, defendants and/or friends to enrich themselves at the expense of their clients. These belong to the clients and the clients only. This is the sacred trust that lawyers and fiduciaries owe their clients. 100% fidelity and never putting their interests over the clients. Since early September the families are dealing with the betrayal of trust and that their loved one’s death was used as a vehicle to enrich others over the clients. Nonetheless, the families and lawyers would like to thank the public for the continued support and assistance it has given to solve these ugly crimes. It is not over. A very good start to holding everyone accountable who either participated knowingly or breached their duties.. The bottom line is no one is above the law.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
RELATED STORIES: Alex Murdaugh's attorney talks about the night that Murdaugh was shot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.