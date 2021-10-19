COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) — A judge denied bond for prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh Tuesday and will require him to go under a psychiatric evaluation.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman issued the decision Tuesday after hearing attorneys describe how Murdaugh used portions of $3.4 million in insurance payments to pay off his father, personal credit card bills and checks to himself.
The payments were supposed to go to the sons of his longtime housekeeper, who died in 2016 a few weeks after falling at the family's home.
Murdaugh's lawyers asked for a personal recognizance bond so he could go to further drug rehab, but Newman says he isn't considering that.
Judge Newman also ordered Murdaugh to undergo psychiatric evaluation in order to examine his mental and psychiatric condition.
