COLLETON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh has invoked the Fifth Amendment in a lawsuit filed against him by his former law firm.
Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED) filed a lawsuit against Murdaugh on Oct. 6, accusing the former lawyer of breach of contract and embezzling from the firm.
The lawsuit says Murdaugh was depositing client and firm money into a personal Bank of America account under the name "Forge."
Court documents say the name was used to try to fool people into believing it was a legitimate account operated by Forge Consulting LLC in Columbia, a company that brokers structured settlements.
In an answer to the PMPED lawsuit filed on Friday, Murdaugh didn't deny or admit to the embezzlement allegations. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right to protection against self-incrimination and refused to answer the allegations.
Murdaugh was also accused of using the same Forge bank account to steal millions of dollars worth of inheritance from the sons of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died from a fall at the Murdaugh home.
