HAMPTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- As multiple civil lawsuits and criminal investigations continue to surround Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent South Carolina attorney, a pair of new civil lawsuits were filed this week in Hampton County, South Carolina. These new lawsuits, which claim Murdaugh owes $523,500 in debts, are raising eyebrows considering who both Plaintiffs are in each civil lawsuit.
On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Randolph Murdaugh IV, Alex Murdaugh's brother, filed a debt collection lawsuit against Alex, totaling $46,500. Randy Murdaugh IV is a fourth-generation lawyer who has been working at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltozroth, Detrick (PMPED). This is the same law firm Alex Murdaugh worked at until he resigned in September. The law firm, which was created by the Murdaugh family, released a statement after Alex’s resignation saying they had discovered he misappropriated funds.
In the lawsuit, Randy Murdaugh claims his first loan was in the amount of $75,000 to cover an overdrawn bank account on September 2, 2021. The second loan according to the lawsuit is in the amount of $15,000, which Randy Murdaugh said was used to cover Alex Murdaugh's admission into a rehabilitation facility for "drug addiction."
While the total of both loans is $90,000 the lawsuit claims Alex Murdaugh put up assets for sale to pay off the debt owed to his brother. Those included a Kubota tractor and rotary cutter. The lawsuit claims no buyer was interested so Alex offered to give the items to Randy in exchange to pay off his debt. The two items were listed in the lawsuit to be worth a combined total of $43,500. That leaves a remaining debt of $46,500.
On Friday, October 29, 2021, John E. Paker, who is the President of PMPED filed his own debt collection lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh. His lawsuit claims he's owed $477,000. The lawsuit alleges this debt was acquired over three different loans beginning March 5, 2021. The first loan was in the amount of $150,000, according to the lawsuit. Then on May 19, 2021 John E. Parker claims he loaned Alex Murdaugh another $77,000. And on July 15, 2021 John E. Parker claims in the lawsuit he loaned Alex Murdaugh another $250,000.
The lawsuit doesn't specify why Alex Murdaugh allegedly asked for the money.
Both lawsuits are asking for a response from Alex Murdaugh within 30 days.
MORE ON THIS STORY: Spokesperson for Murdaugh family denies allegations of trouble in Murdaugh marriage before murders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.