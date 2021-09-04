GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head on Saturday.
Murdaugh's son and wife were murdered earlier at their family home in June.
SLED released a statement on the incident on Sunday afternoon. In it, the agency says that Alex reported that he was shot at around 1:14 p.m. on Saturday near Old Salkehatchie Rd.
He was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head, according to SLED.
According to the release, SLED was requested to assist in the investigation by the Hampton County Sheriff's Office. As of this writing, no arrests have been made, the agency confirmed.
Anyone with information on the incident is being encouraged to call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
