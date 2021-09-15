GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - In an exclusive interview with Fox Carolina Dick Harpootlian revealed that Alex Murdaugh plans to turn himself in tomorrow.
According to Harpootlian, Murdaugh faces the following charges: conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing false police statement.
MORE ON THIS STORY: SLED opening another criminal investigation in Murdaugh case
