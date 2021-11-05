GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Hampton County judge has ruled that Alex Murdaugh’s assets can be controlled and investigated by overseers, according to court documents.
John Lay and Peter McCoy of the law firm Gallivan, White & Boyd were appointed co-receivers over all of the Murdaugh’s assets and all of Buster Murdaugh’s assets, which grants them broad rights, powers and authority of the assets, according to an Order.
The court’s decision grants Lay and McCoy the exclusive power and authority to investigate, identify and attempt to find and collect all the assets of both Alex and Buster Murdaugh.
The decision also says the two can accept services on behalf of the Murdaugh’s and “take all steps necessary to identify, recover, protect, collect, preserve, receive, manage, liquidate, sell, administer and marshal” all the assets during this case and lawsuit.
The lawsuit also names Renee Beach, the mother of Mallory Beach, as the plaintiff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.