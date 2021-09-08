GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family accused of taking money from his law firm has been suspended from practicing law, according to the Supreme Court of South Carolina.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s request of the suspension of Alex Murdaugh was granted by the Court.
Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick law firm said Murdaugh is no longer with the firm.
Murdaugh said he’s also going to rehab. This comes after he was injured when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire over the weekend.
Murdaugh’s wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and son, 22-year-old Paul, were also found shot to death at their home three months ago. No arrests have been made.
