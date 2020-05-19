RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that all 100 of the state's counties are now affected by the coronavirus.
As of 2 p.m. on May 19, NCDHHS says there are 19,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. 691 people have unfortunately passed away as a result of the virus.
265,008 tests have been completed by state laboratories, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Avery County reported its first case of COVID-19. It had been the only county not affected by the virus thus far. Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 2,717 people having tested positive. It has 66 reported deaths.
As of May 18, NCDHHS was reporting that 11,637 patients are presumed to have recovered from coronavirus.
For more on COVID-19 in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
NCDOT announces phased furlough plan to cut costs amid pandemic
Police charge Asheville man with possession and trafficking of heroin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.