Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Health officials from AnMed Health, Bon Secours St. Francis-Greenville, Prisma Health, Self-Regional Healthcare and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System joined together Monday to call on the communities to take immediate steps to assist doctors and healthcare workers in combatting the COVID-19 surge the Upstate is experiencing.
Officials said the surge began after Thanksgiving and is expected to surge higher after Christmas and into the New Year.
The health officials said DHEC data shows that "COVID-19 infections in the Upstate are skyrocketing and continue to outpace all other South Carolina regions," per a news release.
The officials said there is another issue as well: hospitals are also seeing the usual winter-time surge of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. And, because many patients had put off care earlier in the year, hospitals said the patients with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions are sicker this winter.
"While there is currently bed capacity for patients, there has been a sudden tightening of hospital capacity, particularly intensive care units – especially in the rural areas of the Upstate – due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge," the news release stated.
Below are statements from the individual hospital systems in the Upstate:
AnMed Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mock said, “We are now well in the tenth month of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime. We recognize how hard this is for everyone, especially with the holidays unfolding later this week. But we are in an escalating pandemic in the Upstate and across the country. Each of us has a responsibility to do our part to lower the spread of this disease.”
“Only gather for holiday meals if it’s a small gathering and, if at all possible, can be held outdoors with adequate social distancing. Increasingly, COVID is being spread by small indoor family gatherings. As an example, the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday is now reflected in our growing number of infections.”
Bon Secours St. Francis - Greenville Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Marcus Backstone said, "For the past several weeks, Greenville's COVID-19 trend has continued to head in the wrong direction. This recent surge is threatening to overwhelm our health care systems, both in capacity and treatment capability. Additionally, health care personnel aren’t immune to this virus, and we are seeing more of them get sick from community spread. Even those that remain healthy are feeling the strain, as they work long hours to treat the influx of new patients we’re seeing. They are tired and need your help to get the spread of this virus under control.”
Prisma Health Chief Clinical Officer for the Upstate, Dr. Wendell James said, “The COVID-19 vaccines are just now rolling out for frontline healthcare workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients. It will be a few months before it can broadly help even those with high co-morbidities who are at especially high risk of complications. It will be spring/summer before it makes its way to the broad population. We can hopefully look forward to a more normal holiday season next year, but this year, we ask our communities take the extra steps to keep everyone safe – not just themselves and their families but our workers as well.
Always practice social distancing, masking and hand washing. Don’t travel or be in crowds if possible. If you have older relatives, talk to them now about staying safe and suggest a video call or alternate, safer approach for this holiday season.”
Self Regional Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer James Pfeiffer said, “Widespread testing is critical to controlling the impact of this disease. There are hundreds of testing sites available across the Upstate and throughout South Carolina. We urge anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves. In addition, DHEC recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.”
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Lombardozzisaid, ”We understand the public is tired of living in this pandemic. Our healthcare team is also tired. Our hospitals are filling up, and we are imploring the community to help us during this surge. Please act responsibly by wearing your masks, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. Stay home. Like the rest of this year, this holiday season will look a little different. Celebrating virtually or with those you love at home are the safest options this winter.”
Officials said that so far, 4,566 South Carolinians have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. They said the virus remains very active in the Upstate, as well as across the state, and the country.
Doctors said the most effective ways to keep safe from the virus are to follow these "simple and straightforward" steps:
- Maintain a distance of at least six (6) feet between you and others
- Wear a mask or face covering when you are not able to maintain a safe distance from others, especially when indoors
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Stay home if you are sick or don’t feel well
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow
Doctors said people over age 65, those with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and lung conditions and compromised immune systems should continue to stay at home and avoid close contact with others, and keep away from people who are sick.
