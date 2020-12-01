Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Buncombe County School District says schools will operate under a remote learning plan for Tuesday, December 1. The school district says it will an optional teacher workday.
The decision to operate under remote learning is due to snow and below freezing temperatures that have made roadways very slick in the county.
The school district says students will operate independently today. We're told by 10 a.m. teachers will upload assignments to the student's Learning Management System. Students can work at their own pace and assignments must be turned in within five days.
If parents are able to travel safely, six-day meal kits will be available for pick up from 11-1:30 at all school locations for Cohort A.
More news: Coldest air of the season is here, with mountain snow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.