GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Prisma Health said all but two of the hospital system's drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites were closed Wednesday due to the wet weather.
The testing sites at Patewood Hospital, Baptist Easley Hospital, Laurens County Hospital and Greer Memorial Hospital are closed.
Testing at Greenville Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital are still open.
