GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flooding remains a concern Thursday morning as the remnants of Michael push through the area.
Flooding at the I-85/385 interchange led to three ramps being closed. All but the ramp from I-385 South to I-85 North have reopened.
A flash flood warning was issued for Greenville and Spartanburg Counties until 12:45 p.m.
The warnings were for areas along the I-85 corridor and northward.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Thursday.
FLOOD REPORTS/ ROAD CLOSINGS:
385 SB ramp to 85 NB is closed. Traffic needs to take 85 SB to US 276.
East Park Avenue, between Rowley Street and Bennett Street, is closed due to flooding.
- From the City of Greenville: The McDaniel Avenue and River Street underpasses of the Swamp Rabbit Trail are closed due to flooding. The public is urged to stay off the trail due to high water levels along the Reedy River.
- Cleveland Park is also closed.
- Byrdland Drive is closed.
- Outbound traffic on Laurens Road is shut down at Parkins Mill Road due to flooding on Laurens Road at Wembley Road.
- Greenville police report Potomac Ave. is closed due to a flooding by way of a clogged storm drain. Public Works is there to pump and clear it.
- Greenville police report a tree is down across N. Main St., between East Montclair and Swanson Court.
- Mauldin Fire reports closures due to flooding on Hamby Drive near Royal Oak Road and Corn Road.
- City of Greenville: There is a power line down across Lotus Court.
- Partial flooding on Old Boiling Springs Rd. near Phillips Rd - Greenville County
Click here to see the full list of weather warnings and watches.
LATEST FORECAST here.
CLICK HERE to see a live list of crashes and incidents from the SC Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.