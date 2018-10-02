Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Clemson said the Clemson University Fire Department and Fort Hill Natural Gas have repaired a natural gas line leak near the university’s property on US 76.
Joe Galbraith, a spokesman for Clemson University, said some parking lots were closed due to the gas leak but no buildings were evacuated. Just before 1 p.m. officials announced that parking lots R-5 and R-6 had reopened.
The exit ramp from US 76 onto Highway 93 (Old Greenville Highway) was also closed.
Just before 1:30 p.m. officials announced that the gas line has been patched and the "all clear" had been given.
