RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) -William Peace University in North Carolina said there is no safety threat after initially ordering students to shelter in place as Raleigh police investigated a possible gunman on campus Monday.
The university tweeted the alert.
Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9— William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018
Around 3:30 p.m. the university tweeted that that police had determined there was no threat to the campus.
WPU is issuing an all clear and Raleigh Police has determined there is no threat to campus. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/7HzPuRI9Mp pic.twitter.com/rJdGjg6LWU— William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018
Below is the full statement released by the university:
WPU is issuing an all clear and Raleigh Police has determined there is no threat to campus. The University issued a Pacer Alert earlier this afternoon about a possible threat; however, Raleigh Police responded quickly and conducted a full investigation and determined there to be no threat. The University is resuming normal business operations; however, all classes are cancelled through the remainder of the day. Online courses for the School of Professional Studies will resume as normally scheduled.
Campus officials, students and faculty responded quickly and appropriately to the potential threat to ensure the full safety of everyone on campus.
The safety of our faculty, staff, students and visitors remains our top priority. We will continue to have heightened security measures in place throughout the day to ensure the full safety of our campus.
